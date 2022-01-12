Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Alicia Barefield as General Manager of The Hampton Inn Panama City Beach

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced that Alicia Barefield has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach. Ms. Barefield brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager at the Hampton Inn Fort Morgan, Colorado.
"We are delighted that Alicia has joined our team.", said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "It is a pivotal time of growth for Commonwealth Hotels."
Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Barefield built her career in a variety of markets with a diverse selection of brands including The Homewood Suites in Amarillo, Texas, The Courtyard by Marriott in Dothan, Alabama, The La Quinta Inn & Suites in Logan Utah, and the Colonial Gardens Bed & Breakfast in Williamsburg, Virginia.
About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.
Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254
SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.
