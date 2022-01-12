WPM Welcomes Icon Residences at the Rotunda to its Multifamily Real Estate Management Portfolio

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WPM Real Estate Management, one of the region's leading property management firms, has been awarded management of the Icon Residences at the Rotunda, a 379-unit apartment community located in the historic Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. The firm officially took over management of the community on January 1, 2022.

This historic mixed-use community was originally built in 1921. The Icon Residences at The Rotunda were part of the site's redevelopment in 2014, creating a premier apartment community amid high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes, and offers residents concierge services, a resort-style swimming pool, a world-class fitness center with Peloton bicycles and yoga room, an outdoor courtyard with fireplaces and grills, a dog run and pet spa, and more.

"We're pleased to be awarded management of the Icon Residences at The Rotunda," says WPM Multifamily Real Estate President, Melissa Gambuto. "WPM has a proven track record of successfully managing residential properties within mixed-use communities, and we look forward to ensuring the community remains a great place to live."

WPM's multifamily management portfolio is routinely recognized for its high resident satisfaction ratings. Communities under its management have been ranked in the top 1% nationwide by The Online Reputation Assessment© (ORA™) developed by J Turner Research, which looks at resident reviews posted on multiple online rating websites noting praise for outstanding management, customer service excellence, prompt and efficient maintenance, and much more.

WPM Real Estate Management is an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) that provides property management for over 25,000 homes and 40,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has been ranked by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for ten consecutive years. The company employs approximately 450 employees across more than 150 properties.

For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.

