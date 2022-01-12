Theatrical Pop Star, Your Majesty Oriana, Releases Single & Music Video for "Born to Ride" on January 13, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording artist, actor, and entertainer, Tyler Stafford, a.k.a. Your Majesty Oriana is set to release their latest single and music video for "Born to Ride" on January 13th.
Known for bringing a dramatic theatrical flair to modern day pop music and performances, Oriana's musical debut was with their 2019 dance-pop EP, QUEEN. Following QUEEN's garnered success, Your Majesty Oriana is set to release their directorial debut with the music video for their latest single, "Born to Ride."
While a mesh of electronic dance beats, pulsing synths, and other worldly lyrics accompanied the songs on QUEEN, "Born to Ride" features a more profound approach that is inspired by Oriana's experiences as a queer non-binary person navigating life in Los Angeles. "Born to Ride" takes listeners on a self-discovery journey into Oriana's world and personal awakening.
Beginning with soft piano music, "Born to Ride" boasts simple acoustic hooks, masterful orchestrations, and electronic lo-fi voice modulations to deliver an encapsulating and beautiful listening experience.
The lyrics are distinctive and emotional as Oriana sings, "The scariest thing I've ever done before can be stepping out of that front door," which eventually transitions and ends with "I am born to ride, not born to hide." The message is clear; Oriana's goal for this record is to serve as an inspirational self-discovery anthem for both themself and the listener.
"It is a reminder that the only walls around me were built by me," Oriana explains. "Just as easily as they were built, they can also be broken down."
The music video mimics this self-discovery and enlightenment odyssey, as wide scope scenes of them driving in a car represent freedom, and shots of a David Bowie necklace pay homage to one of the greatest icons who revolutionized the LGBTQ/Gender non-conforming community.
"'Born to Ride' tells the story of a queer person embracing every aspect of themselves; first caged by fear and depression, and then living (life) in full color," Oriana proudly exclaims.
In the end, the euphoric, personalized, and emotive record concludes with Oriana breaking free from the chains that bind them; and the hope that you, the listener, will as well.
"Born to Ride" will be available on all major music streaming platforms, and the music video on YouTube.
IG: @yourmajesty_oriana
FB: @yourmajestyoriana
