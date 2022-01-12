ACON Exits iiMED Medical Solutions and Completes Full Exit of its IIMAK Investment

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates ("ACON") announced today that it has completed the sale of its equity interests in iiMED Medical Solutions, L.L.C. ("iiMED" or the "Company") to TEAM Technologies, Inc. ("TEAM"). TEAM is backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Amherst, New York, with manufacturing facilities in Mexico, iiMED is a nearshore specialty manufacturer of Class I and Class II consumable medical devices. The Company's target end-markets include patient monitoring, wound care, and compression therapy devices with core capabilities of flame lamination, converting, sewing and clean room assembly.
During ACON's three-year ownership, iiMED had strong performance and grew approximately 25% year-over-year. "This investment is a great example of ACON's deep industry expertise and nimbleness, which allowed us to unlock value through a unique carve out strategy," said Anjali Jolly, a Partner of ACON. "This exit validates our thesis of the strong tailwinds in the medical specialty manufacturing space that are increasingly driven by OEM interest in nearshore partners," added John Roush, advisor to ACON and Chairman of iiMED's Board.
Together with ACON's sale of IIMAK's industrial business on September 30, 2021, ACON has successfully exited its investment entirely.
"ACON's experience and resources were instrumental in fueling iiMED's accelerated organic growth over the past three years. Our partnership with ACON was highly collaborative and critical to our success. We are excited to partner with TEAM to further build upon our exciting growth trajectory," said Bill Flaherty, CEO of iiMED.
TEAM is a growth-oriented North American engineering solutions and specialty manufacturer serving healthcare end-markets. "We are excited to welcome iiMED to the TEAM family as we continue expanding our specialty healthcare manufacturing capabilities," said Marshall White, President and CEO of TEAM. "The acquisition of iiMED enables us to continue to scale our platform and enhance our portfolio of solutions to serve our OEM customers. We look forward to working with iiMED's talented employees to grow our combined businesses."
About ACON Investments
ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1996, ACON has responsibility for managing approximately $6.2 billion of capital. ACON has professionals in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Madrid, São Paulo and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.
About iiMED
Founded in 2003, iiMED is headquartered in Amherst, New York, and has more than 1,000 team members that service a global customer base. iiMED provides medical device OEMs with world-class manufacturing services for Class I and II consumable medical devices. The Company provides logistical advantages and cost savings because its nearshore location, just across the US border in Mexico, offers lower labor costs than domestic manufacturers, convenient access, and domestic shipping. For more information, visit www.iimed.com.
About TEAM
Headquartered in Morristown, TN with 14 facilities throughout the United States, TEAM Technologies is an innovative solutions provider supporting the foremost global healthcare products companies. With its 'ONE TEAM, MANY TECHNOLOGIES' philosophy, TEAM boasts an extensive lineup of manufacturing and design processes tailored to provide advanced solutions in medical, oral & dental care, infection prevention and control, and other healthcare use cases. With an entrepreneurial mindset and a management team with deep industry experience, TEAM Technologies leverages seamless, turnkey processes and innovation to positively impact the success of TEAM's customer partners. For more information, visit www.teamtech.com.
CONTACTS:
For ACON
Meena Thever
ACON Investments, L.L.C.
mthever@aconinvestments.com
(202) 454-1100
For TEAM
Jennifer Hurson
Lambert & Co.
jhurson@lambert.com
(845) 507-0571
SOURCE ACON Investments, L.L.C.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.