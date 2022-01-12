COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. COMPLETES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CopperCorp Resources Inc. ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") CPER is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), resulting in the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.50 per Share for total gross aggregate proceeds of $5,000,000.

Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") acted as agent for the IPO. The Company paid Haywood a cash commission of $230,780 and a corporate finance fee, comprised of $25,000 in cash and 50,000 Shares plus GST of $2,500.

Following the completion of the offering, CopperCorp has 66,225,365 shares issued and outstanding. CopperCorp's common shares were approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective January 11, 2022 and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on January 14, 2022 under the trading symbol "CPER".

The proceeds will be used by the Company to fund its exploration program on its Alpine mineral property located in Tasmania, Australia, and for general working capital purposes.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of copper in Tasmania, Australia. Its objective is to explore, locate and potentially develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company may in the future explore for minerals outside of Australia. The Company is the registered owner, through its wholly owned subsidiary Georgina Resources Pty Ltd, of certain mineral exploration licenses and claims located in Tasmania, Australia. CopperCorp is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "CPER".

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 10, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

