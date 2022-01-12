Washington Online Learning Institute Announces Name Change to Washington Technical Institute

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Online Learning Institute announced an official name change to Washington Technical Institute. The college board voted unanimously to change the school's name to better align with WTI's goals and mission: to prepare students for a lifetime of achievement and career success as knowledgeable and well-trained professionals evidenced by above-average outcomes and student outcomes satisfaction. Washington Tech will continue to uphold its core values of integrity of actions, mutual respect, an institution-wide focus on efficient delivery for a meaningful experience, and acquisition of knowledge and career skills that require real-world application and professional insight.

Washington Technical Institute has a reputation for delivering high-quality online educational programs. "We are excited to transition Washington Online Learning Institute into a new, student focused post-secondary institution. Washington Technical Institute will offer the kind of career and technical programs that drive the careers for the future." - said Rod Clarkson, WTI's CEO.

WTI instructors and staff are highly qualified and support the various career and technical programs offered through the school. Washington Technical Institute offers options for adults seeking to advance their current job or create pathways for learners seeing to start new career. Open enrollment means that students can enroll at any time and start a new career in one of the following fields:



Paralegal/Legal Education

Criminal Justice

Business

Healthcare

Information Technology

WTI's online career and tech programs start daily or weekly, depending on the program, which allows students great flexibility in deciding when to start their educational program. Washington Tech offers flexible monthly payment options which helps making the decision to go back to school a little easier.

Online programs at Washington Technical Institute can be competed in just four to eighteen months. WTI programs are self-paced, which means students study at a time and pace that works for them. Washington Tech desires to helps students realize their goals of completing college and advancing in their career.

For more information about Washington Technical Institute, visit https://www.washingtontech.edu/ or call 1- 800-371-5581 or text us at 952-465-3701.

