Gilbane Begins Construction on Third and Final Phase of South Windsor's 10-Year Elementary Schools Master Plan

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading builder of K-12 education facilities in Connecticut, has begun construction phase activities for the new, 102,000-SF Pleasant Valley Elementary School in South Windsor, CT.

With resounding voter approval, the new elementary school will be built under the third and final phase of South Windsor's 10-year elementary schools master plan, which encompassed the replacement of four elementary schools in the district. Gilbane successfully delivered the Eli Terry, Orchard Hill, and Philip R. Smith Elementary Schools as part of the first two phases of the plan.

Construction of the new school will be in close proximity to the existing facility and will double in size. While the existing school is 43,300 SF, the plan for the new building is to be a total of 102,000 SF. The new school will accommodate nearly 700 elementary school students and 110 half-time preschool students and will feature a new field and playgrounds, as well as a space dedicated for preschool students with special needs.

"We're very proud of our longstanding partnership with South Windsor and are excited to deliver this final school in their 10-year plan just as successfully as the first three," said John Hawley, vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane in Connecticut. "The relationships we have built throughout this process further solidify our commitment to the well-being and safety of the South Windsor community and its youngest learners."

Increased safety measures are of utmost importance, as Pleasant Valley Elementary School will be built in proximity to an occupied campus. In addition to existing strict safety protocols, the Gilbane team will also be utilizing a revised safety plan to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Designed by Drummey Rosane Anderson, Inc., the Pleasant Valley Elementary School project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

