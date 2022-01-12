Aging and Health Technology Watch Releases 2022 Updated Market Overview of Technology for Aging - in a time of worker shortage and investor interest

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The oldest baby boomer turns 76 this month. Recognizing the business opportunity for the ballooning aging population, including a critical shortage of care workers, multiple funders are rising to the challenge – and delivering new and intriguing trend-setting innovations, including 'touchless' everything, voice-enabled everything, and AI-enabled everything. This market overview describes the key trends at the start of 2022, introducing 30 new offerings that can help older adults.

The marketplace of products and services today is still fragmented, with ever-shifting cottage industries comprised largely of startups, challenged by channel complexity and end user resistance. According to AARP's Longevity Economy projections, the 50+ population will control 51% of technology spending by 2030. That market will be dominated by the largest players, who will acquire a plethora of startups. Benefits of new tech will accrue to all, but will challenge users at every intro.

Industry trends and new offerings are featured in the newly updated report, 2022 Technology Market Overview from Aging and Health Technology Watch. It highlights current and new technologies for communication and engagement, safety and security, health and wellness, and learning and contribution, plus caregiving tech and services.

This is the leading market research report to take a comprehensive look at the technology for older adults and the trends that propel them. Long-time Forrester and tech industry veteran Laurie M. Orlov launched the market research company in 2009 with a blog, product, and industry information which can be found at http://www.ageinplacetech.com.

Media Contact

Laurie Orlov, Aging and Health Technology Watch, +1 772-345-3725, laurie@ageinplacetech.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aging and Health Technology Watch