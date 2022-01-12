NIL Partners Announces the Launch of Their Educational Focused Platform for Student-Athletes

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIL Partners is pleased to announce the launch of their online learning module system (LMS) platform providing financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness for college student-athletes. The recent "Names, Image, Likeness" (NIL) ruling has ushered in a new era in NCAA sports allowing student-athletes to be compensated for their own "brand;" NIL Partners was created to prepare athletes for these unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

While companies have flooded the space to act as "brokers" between corporate sponsors and student-athletes, NIL Partners was established with the sole purpose of providing financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to the athletes.

NIL Partners has worked in conjunction with several university athletic departments to create a program that will benefit recruiting by better preparing potential student-athletes for the NIL marketplace, while also providing levels of compliance, liability, and social/diversity initiative awareness.

The platform consists of modules taught by "Mentors" comprised of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished collegiate professors, and social media influencers. Athletic departments can track student-athlete progress towards completion of the modules and can craft their own programs based on the existing library of modules.

"We recognize the NIL world can be a bit of a Pandora's Box for the student-athletes. We have seen first-hand how many professional athletes can struggle with poor financial decisions, career-damaging social media blunders, or have struggled with mental health issues. By being able to proactively address these issues for the rising athletes, we can provide skillsets and a knowledge base that can take them through their college careers and beyond- whether that journey is to a professional sport or the corporate world," enthused Steven Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, NIL Partners.

About NIL Partners

NIL Partners brings dozens of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished professors, and social media influencers together to share what they have learned and to provide insight into financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to help student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape. Go to nil-partners.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter!

