The Front Line Foundation Will Double its Death Benefit to the Families of Fallen First Responders in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it is beginning the new year by doubling the amount it pays in death benefits to support to the families of first responders who die in the line of duty. The Foundation is also pleased to announce that Suzanne Holt has been named the new CEO and President of TFLF.

The increase in death benefits is a clear sign of the support the Foundation has garnered since it began in 2018. TFLF will now pay $20,000 in death benefits in 2022, doubling what the benefit was in 2021. The new amount is almost ten times what the Foundation provided just four years ago when the work of the Foundation started.

"The only reason we are able to provide increased benefits is because of the generous support of our donors," said Holt. "Without them and our expanded number of partners we couldn't make the impact we are making today."

To date TFLF has paid out $308,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since its inception in 2018. This includes providing death benefits to six first responder families in 2021.

For Holt taking over leadership duties at TFLF is an exciting opportunity to help make a difference.

"I am so happy to begin this journey to support our state's first responders who are working harder than ever," said Holt. "I am looking forward to furthering our objectives and making sure we meet the goals we want to accomplish in 2022 and beyond."

Holt, a small business owner, who lives with her family in Lino Lakes succeeds Joseph Strauss who has retired and will become TFLF's Director Emeritus.

"Joseph is leaving the Foundation in great standing, and we are very grateful for his vision and leadership," said Holt. "We wish him the very best as he transitions to his well-deserved retirement."

In addition to increased death benefits, TFLF is poised to continue to provide first responders with equipment and trainings that aren't covered in department budgets.

To do this, TFLF is busy planning fundraising events that help support both the increased death benefits and other granted projects. Plans are already in motion for TFLF's annual golf tournament in September. To get timely updates; apply here. https://www.thefrontlinemn.org/join-our-email-list

"We will have a new venue this year, which is very exciting," said Holt. "We are very excited to announce those plans very soon."

With an increase in support to first responders, new leadership and expanded and additional fundraising events, TFLF is poised for a great 2022.

"None of what we do happens without the wonderful support of our donors and partners," said Holt. "The work of first responders is more visible now than ever before. We are grateful that we can support them further. We are ready to be there when called upon to support those who put their life on the line every day."

About the Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit http://www.thefrontlinemn.org

