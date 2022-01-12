Shirrod and Shanita Le'Det Bring The Growth Coach to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shirrod and Shanita Le'Det are pleased to announce the launch of their new business and sales coaching company – The Growth Coach of Greater Lexington. This new venture will allow them to combine their experience in management, business ownership, teaching and personal improvement to help business owners and company leaders in Lexington, Georgetown and the surrounding areas.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation. They also offer leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more. Their approach follows three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series.

"The Growth Coach is unique because our programs are all about helping individuals improve. Of course we want to help people build successful businesses, but it starts with stepping back, finding your strengths and weaknesses, and then getting to a place where you're working on the business instead of in the business," Shirrod said. "People don't open businesses because they want a job – they open businesses because they have a vision. We help people get back to that vision and move forward."

As Growth Coaches, Shirrod and Shanita are both certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has outlined in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process© is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee. Shirrod and Shanita have also brought on two additional coaches to work with clients – Ian Williams and Shawte Price.

"We are passionate about helping people get out of survial mode so they can find balance in their lives and build the business they've always wanted. We aren't here to tell people how to run their companies – we are here to help them see the big picture, create a plan and start taking steps toward a more successful future," Shanita said.

Shanita always wanted to be an entrepreneur and, as a woman and a mom, show her daughters what's possible. She started her career as a General Manager for a retail clothing store and then became the first entrepreneur in her the family when she opened DBS Boutique about 10 years ago. Through her work as a small business owner, she often found herself being a coach and resource for other small business owners, especially women and moms. When Shirrod decided to become a Growth Coach, she saw an opportunity to work together and make a difference in their community.

Shirrod started his career at FedEx Ground where he went from a package handler to dock manager to support engineer to industrial engineer, where he led several projects and received various awards for exceeding project expectations and became highly skilled in process management systems. In 2011, he was asked to help his church – Total Grace Church, Inc. – create a Family Resource service that would serve the needs of the community through programming and partnerships with other community-serving organizations. He became the Chief Operations Officer of Total Grace Church and the Executive Director of the Total Grace Family Resources Center in 2013. After earning his Executive MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institution, he was offered an adjunct instructor position at Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville teaching Foundations of Law & Business, Foundations of Management, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.

For more information about how The Growth Coach of Greater Lexington, call 502-482-3824, email lexington@thegrowthcoach.com, or visit http://www.thegrowthcoachlexington.com.



