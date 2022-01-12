ANNOUNCING- ZOMES INVESTMENT DOMES

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for an investment property? Zomes make it easy. They are hassle free, with no special tools required. No crane, heavy machinery, mixing, pouring, drilling, or gluing required during assembly. You can be proud to feature a Zome as an investment property considering its durability, aesthetic, ease of use, and its environmental profile. https://www.zomes.com/hosting.
Zomes offer unique investment opportunities. Whether you're already a property host or just have a plot of land or backyard you'd like to create income from, this is a quick and easy solution.
The 265 square foot, earth-friendly and naturally efficient domed shaped structures can be assembled in approximately 4 days. A Zome is regulated by their inner temperature, minimizing humidity, and enabling your guests to enjoy themselves to the fullest.
Zomes are built to last up to 500 years and are:
- Air-tight
- Highly insulated
- Offers minimal exposed surface area
- Passive solar heating
- Sound-absorbing
- A platform providing thermal mass.
- Fire-proof
- Waterproof
- Snowproof
- Mold-proof
- Pest-proof
- Rot proof
The units are currently available with a 4-8 week delivery window. Once your order is completed, our team delivers and installs your new Zome. Once set up, your investment Zome is ready to go.
Zomes has partnered with Acorn Finance to offer easy financing. Payments start at $675/month. When using short-term rental accommodation services such as Airbnb or Hipcamp, you can recoup this monthly expense in as little as three nights.
Want to see why a Zome is a better structure solution than other similar options? https://www.zomes.com/pricing-and-comparison.
SOURCE Zomes
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
