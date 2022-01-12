New One-of-a-Kind World Citizenship Report Gives Switzerland Top Spot with Asian Countries Not Far Behind

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Global Partners, the world's leading government advisory and marketing firm, has released its much-anticipated World Citizenship Report (WCR). The WCR showcases the World Citizenship Index (WCI), a distinctive tool that compares world citizenships from the perspective of a global citizen. The index's methodology evaluates 187 jurisdictions across five key motivators defining citizenship for the global citizen.
Reliance was placed on official statistics to evaluate a score for the defined motivators of Safety and Security, Quality of Life, Economic Opportunity, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom. Backed by research from leading data banks, interviews and a survey undertaken by over 500 wealthy investors, the WCR looks beyond passport strength and emphasises pivotal factors that play a role in choosing the right second citizenship.
Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, said that the WCR stands apart from other reports in the industry because it "examines which countries offer the most benefits for global citizens, particularly in a post-COVID world where those that have the means are consistently searching for greater opportunities and better protection."
"We wanted to capture what truly concerns and affects a global citizen," she said. "When there are options to gain a second or third citizenship, the first question HNWIs mind is 'where is the next place to be associated with?'"
"High-net-worth individuals must consider a myriad of factors when deciding something as monumental as where to obtain second citizenship and build a second home. While passport strength is, of course, an important component, it is also one that is subject to the greatest change as evidenced by pandemic related travel restrictions," she added.
Results show Switzerland scoring the highest with 88.1, followed by Denmark (88.0) in second place and Finland, Norway and Sweden tied for third (86.9). Notably, global superpowers such as the United States did not rank in the top ten, symbolising a significant shift in what these economic giants can tangibly offer the global elite. Comparatively, Asia emerged as a hub for economic prosperity due to its business advantages, particularly Japan, which ranked sixth and Singapore, which came in seventh.
Aside from analysing the performance of countries, the WCR looks at ways HNWIs protect and grow their wealth. This includes implementing an effective financial plan that considers inheritance and wealth taxes and investing in emerging valuable assets like cryptocurrency.
The report finds that citizenship by investment (CBI) is also an effective tool for the world's wealthiest, and it has become a trend exacerbated during the pandemic. CBI offers an alternative and time-effective solution for those who do not have a marriage, descent, or naturalisation attachment to other countries. It ultimately enables applicants to obtain a second citizenship, often within three to four months, without any former ties to the nation, as long as they can pass a multi-tiered vetting procedure.
According to the report, entrepreneurs and business people actively sought investments that stood the test of time during the thick of lockdowns. While predicting the future isn't possible, keeping abreast of global trends has enabled many HNWIs and global citizens to identify opportunities in places they may not have considered before. The WCR aims to bring these trends to light and make the second citizenship process simpler by compiling relevant data that most concerns affluent individuals and their families.
Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com
SOURCE CS Global Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.