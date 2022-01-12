TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - COVID stress is all around us. Stress and anxiety can be overwhelming from restrictions, lockdowns, homeschooling, and working from home.

Honeybees Help Fight COVID Stress

A retired psychologist, Henry Svec, knows that being around honeybees and nature can be very relaxing. He also knows that there is much support in using coloring books to reduce stress and anxiety.

But how can Honeybees and nature help people today with COVID anxiety and stress?

Henry has worked to convert his 50-acre farm back to nature and the honeybees, and he decided to create the Bee Science Club. Here, members receive access to 5 new coloring book pages each month, along with activities and unique videos of what is happening around the farm. Currently, there are some 25 coloring book pages created from bees and natural scenes.

"Because of COVID, we want to give everyone who wants to learn more about honeybees and reduce their stress by offering free memberships for 12 months. Our Educational Consultant, a certified teacher, has also prepared activities to go with each month's new video. By coloring some pages and watching the natural videos, parents and children can divert their attention from those thoughts that are causing COVID anxiety and stress," said Henry. "We will continue the free offer of membership as long as these COVID stresses are hurting children and adults. It feels like the bees will help us with this, too."

To get the Free 12-month membership go to the site."

It may be that converting a 50-acre farm back to nature won't just end up being good for the environment and the bees, it might also help us all relax a bit over these COVID challenges.

SOURCE WildFlowerBeeFarm