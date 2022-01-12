Honeybees Help Fight COVID Stress

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - COVID stress is all around us. Stress and anxiety can be overwhelming from restrictions, lockdowns, homeschooling, and working from home.
A retired psychologist, Henry Svec, knows that being around honeybees and nature can be very relaxing. He also knows that there is much support in using coloring books to reduce stress and anxiety.
But how can Honeybees and nature help people today with COVID anxiety and stress?
Henry has worked to convert his 50-acre farm back to nature and the honeybees, and he decided to create the Bee Science Club. Here, members receive access to 5 new coloring book pages each month, along with activities and unique videos of what is happening around the farm. Currently, there are some 25 coloring book pages created from bees and natural scenes.
"Because of COVID, we want to give everyone who wants to learn more about honeybees and reduce their stress by offering free memberships for 12 months. Our Educational Consultant, a certified teacher, has also prepared activities to go with each month's new video. By coloring some pages and watching the natural videos, parents and children can divert their attention from those thoughts that are causing COVID anxiety and stress," said Henry. "We will continue the free offer of membership as long as these COVID stresses are hurting children and adults. It feels like the bees will help us with this, too."
To get the Free 12-month membership go to the site."
It may be that converting a 50-acre farm back to nature won't just end up being good for the environment and the bees, it might also help us all relax a bit over these COVID challenges.
SOURCE WildFlowerBeeFarm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.