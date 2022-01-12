Keypoint Intelligence Unveils Winners of Special BLI Most Reliable Brand Awards for A3 and A4

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the recipients of its Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022-2024 Most Reliable Brand Awards for A3 and A4. These awards acknowledge the vendors with the most reliable product lines, based on the combined results of all models subjected to Keypoint Intelligence lab testing.

MFP and printer reliability is a key concern for buyers since a dependable device helps minimize downtime and improves worker productivity. After compiling performance data for every major OEM that submitted devices for laboratory testing from 2017 to 2021, the highly experienced lab and analyst teams have selected the vendors whose product lines stand out above the rest from a reliability perspective.

And the winners are:

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

BLI 2022-2024 Most Reliable A3 Brand

HP Inc.

BLI 2022-2024 Most Reliable A4 Brand

"Reliability has not only been a major benchmark in our lab testing for many, many years, it also carries a ton of importance to vendors, dealers/technology providers, and end users," said Pete Emory, Director of Research & Lab Services US/Asia at Keypoint Intelligence. "Canon and HP have shown over a significant amount of time—even beyond the five years of data we studied for these awards—that durability is a top priority for both. They are clearly delivering on that message, and Canon (A3) and HP (A4) are very worthy of receiving our BLI 2022-2024 Most Reliable Brand Awards."

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

As the leading independent authority on document imaging, Keypoint Intelligence performs the most intensive durability testing in the industry, making a Buyers Lab Reliability Award unique and distinctive. Data from our test facilities in the United States and the UK is evaluated by lab personnel and analysts to determine the winners based on business-critical factors, including total tested impressions, number of misfeeds, and service interruptions.

