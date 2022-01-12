Lever Foundation praises Papa John's for new global cage-free egg commitment

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's, one of the world's fifteen largest QSR brands and the third largest pizza restaurant chain globally, won praise today from animal protection non-profit Lever Foundation for its new commitment to source only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients globally. Papa Johns has over 5,400 locations across 45 countries, including over 200 restaurants in China as well as locations spanning Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Europe.
"Papa John's has always believed in BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA® and serving high-quality pizza made with authentic ingredients," the company noted in an updated statement released on its website. "Papa John's International aims to transition 100% of eggs and egg ingredients for Papa Johns proprietary menu items to come exclusively from cage-free suppliers by 2030." 'Proprietary menu items' refers to all menu items produced by or for Papa Johns; such items account for over 99% of the company's global sales.
"We applaud Papa John's commitment on this important animal welfare issue," said Kirsty Tuxford, corporate engagement manager at Lever Foundation, a global animal protection non-profit that worked with Papa John's on its commitment. "Half of the world's twenty-five largest QSR brands have now committed to use only cage-free eggs globally. Papa John's great pledge to do the same will improve the welfare of animals in its global supply chain and will also benefit the company's international customers."
In North America, Papa Johns already sources more than 99% of the eggs it purchases from cage-free sources, and in the UK has used only cage-free eggs since 2018. Over the past 18 months an increasing number of the world's largest QSR chains have committed to end the use of caged eggs at all locations globally, including KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Dunkin, Taco Bell, Baskin Robbins, Tim Hortons, Costa, Sonic, Popeyes and Arby's.
Lever Foundation is an international animal protection non-profit with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.
CONTACT
hi@leverfoundation.org, +1 717-584-1805
SOURCE Lever Foundation
