Cold Stone Creamery Shares the Love with New Flavor, Creation and Cake

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strawberry lovers, this one's for you! Valentine's Day is just around the corner and there's no flavor combination more romantic than chocolate and strawberries. Beginning January 12, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) will offer Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream, a luscious combination of fresh Strawberry Ice Cream mixed with ribbons of Fudge Ganache. This new flavor will be featured in both a Creation™ and a cake.
To make Valentine's Day extra sweet, try the You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries™ Creation, featuring Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream combined with Strawberries, Brownie and Red Velvet Cake. Guests can also win over hearts with the All's Fair in Love & Cake™ cake, made with layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache.
"Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a ubiquitous part of almost any Valentine's Day menu, so we decided to reimagine this luxurious treat into one of our super-premium ice creams," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Valentine's Day doesn't come around until mid-February, but guests won't have to wait that long to try our dreamy new desserts. No matter what type of love you're celebrating, we know you'll fall head over heels for this flavor."
Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream, Creation™ and cake until February 15, 2022.
Promotional Flavors:
- Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream
Promotional Creations™:
- You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries™ – Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberries, Brownie and Red Velvet Cake
Promotional Cake:
- All's Fair in Love & Cake™ – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake and Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache
About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.
For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.
