THE FRENCH CHEESE BOARD IS HOSTING THE ULTIMATE ROMANTIC WEDDING ON VALENTINE'S DAY

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID has put a serious damper on many couples' wedding plans. According to a report released by ZenWeds, the wedding industry experienced a $25 billion decline over the past two years and New York was one of the hardest hit states. But romance is not dead and Vogue reports that weddings are back with themed parties a top trend for 2022. As the pandemic lingers, a trip across the pond may not be in the cards, but a fromage-themed wedding definitely is.
Some tips for creating a French themed affair include using wine labels as invitations, tucking lavender into a French blue bouquet, and of course, featuring lavish cheese boards overflowing with Bries, Camemberts, Comtés, Mimolettes, Epoisses, Beauforts…with over 1200 French cheeses, the choices are endless.
Helping to make wedding dreams come true on Valentine's Day, the French Cheese Board is offering one engaged couple the opportunity to wed deliciously and say Oui at New York City's chic French Cheese Board's So Ho location.
"So many couples have put their plans on hold in the past 20 months or so and no longer want to wait to say I do," says Charles Duque, GM, The French Cheese Board. "Since the French literally invented romance, we decided to make a couple's dream come true by hosting their reception," he added. The lucky couple will receive a Valentine's Day wedding ceremony and a reception for 10 guests, complete with licensed wedding officiant, Yolanda Shoshana.
Couples can compete for the prize by creating a video no longer than 4 minutes in length telling the judges why they want to get married on Valentine's Day at The French Cheese Board and email it to info@frenchcheeseboard.com. Entries must be uploaded by February 4, 2021.
Contest is open to residents of CT, NY, or NJ. Ends on 2/4/2022. Void where prohibited.
For Official Rules,visit https://contestrules.lndg.page/N2TT90. Sponsor: The French Cheese Board.
About the French Cheese Board:
The French Cheese Board is a fab lab of ideas, where people can participate in cooking lessons, wine and cheese pairings sessions and interactive presentations dedicated to the art and craft of cheese. It serves as an ambassador of the French cheese experience and a platform for conversations and debates about fromage and culture.
For more information, visit https://frenchcheeseboard.com/ or follow French Cheese Board on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Yolanda Shoshana:
Yolanda Shoshana is a licensed officiant known as the "Bridal Bruja" who helps people have a magical wedding day. She performs interfaith, multicultural, spiritual, same-sex, and faith-based weddings in New York City, New York, and New Jersey. She incorporates traditions and rituals from all religions and beliefs. She tailors ceremonies to the bride and groom's needs for the ceremony of their dreams.
SOURCE The French Cheese Board
