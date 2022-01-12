Smile Brands Receives Real Leaders® 2022 Top Impact Companies Award

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, is proud to have been named a Real Leaders Top Impact Companies winner for 2022. This year's list features a mix of respected brands of all sizes from a variety of industries across the globe. View the full list of Impact Award winners here.

Since 2010, Real Leaders has been the premier source for recognizing leaders and organizations that are making a positive social or environmental impact around the globe. Smile Brands has built an award-winning culture around its mission of delivering Smiles for Everyone®, and measures success based on the positive impact the organization has on patients, communities, and employees. In 2021, Smile Brands was named Best Company for Culture, Diversity, and Women by Comparably.

Despite the global pandemic, in 2021, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation continued to provide free dental care across the globe, treating over ten thousand individuals both domestically and through its partnerships with NGOs in Thailand, Laos, Paraguay, Ghana, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

"We are thrilled to have again been recognized for our positive social impact by Real Leaders," said Smile Brands CEO, Steven C. Bilt. "The true test of a company's culture is how it holds up during hard times. I'm incredibly proud of the way our team has pulled together to deliver smiles - supporting our patients, our communities, and each other since the start of the pandemic."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022, to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and executive founder of Singularity University.

About Smile Brands

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

LinkedIn: Real Leaders

Instagram: @Real_Leaders

Twitter: @Real_Leaders

Facebook: @RealLeadersMagazine

Hashtag: #RealLeadersImpactAwards

Media Contact

Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com

SOURCE Smile Brands