Hempvana Pain Relief Cream Reviewed as Top Item To Watch by Drug Store News For 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hempvana has recently received a raving review by the Drug Store News. It was highlighted for its maximum strength to quickly aid in pain and provide relief. The product ranked number four and is known for its ability to combat arthritis pain. Many customers have found quick relief with Hempvana and it is loved for the creamy texture without feeling too greasy or oily.

The product was created by the founder who struggled with chronic pain. Fibromyalgia, arthritis, severe back pain, and multiple biking and skiing injuries are just some of the issues they have had to deal with over the years. So, in 2018, the company was founded to find a pain management solution that actually works. After several iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana pain relief cream was created.

The topical cream helps relieve pain from swelling, inflammation, and bruising. With added hemp seed extract, it absorbs quickly while leaving your skin hydrated. Regular oral medications treat your whole body and take time to work. A topical pain relief cream allows you to target specific pain areas and was designed to enhance rapid absorption.

"Hamacher Resource Group's new product team evaluated nine products in the health category, 80 in the wellness sector and 14 for the beauty aisle to highlight five that could be a boon for retailers that stock them. Hempvana was chosen for its double hemp seed oil to provide maximum-strength pain relief that is nongreasy," stated Nigel F. Maynard of Drug Store News. "The cream is what every customer has been looking for to help relieve pain and get back to normal life"

Hempvana's mission is deeply aligned to produce and provide a clean product that is stock full of natural ingredients. What sets Hempvana Pain Relief Cream apart from other types of pain relief is that it's enriched with hemp seed extract, which is known for its moisturizing benefits. It's an occlusive moisturizer, which helps lock in your skin's moisture while providing a protective barrier.

Hempvana will continue to provide customers with a natural product that will aid customers in their fight against pain. With an almost immediate effect, it has become the go-to vegan product amongst clients.

