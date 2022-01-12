New year, New Tiny Phone Bill: 25% OFF All Tello Plans for 6 months

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is officially behind us, which for many people means one thing: January sales. Research shows that the January sales are second only to Black Friday deals in shoppers' hearts, so for all those avid discounts hunters out there, Tello Mobile launches a new promo with 6-month long benefits.
Until January 31, people joining Tello or existing customers who add a new line enjoy 25% OFF for any Tello phone plan, for 6 months in a row. Half a year of savings is more than welcomed these days, when everybody's talking about price increases and smart tips to put some money aside.
Savings tip #1: Switch to Tello and enjoy the extra benefits
This is how the phone bill will look like in the next 6 months for those who choose to switch to Tello:
$6/mo for the Unlimited talk & text, and $8 going forward
$7.5/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 1 GB, and $10 going forward
$10.5/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 2 GB, and $14 going forward
$14.3/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 4 GB, and $19 going forward
$18/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 6 GB, and $24 going forward
$21.8/mo for the Unlimited talk & text + 8 GB, and $29 going forward
$29.3/mo for the Unlimited everything, and $39 going forward
Besides affordability and great wireless quality, Tello Mobile phone plans are jam-packed with perks and freebies that are hard to pass: free hotspot, international calls to 60+ countries built-in, free shipping, Wi-Fi Calling, free unlimited texts.
How can you make sure you're not wasting money on phony deals?
Research will help, comparisons between wireless providers also come in handy on a pros and cons list. Don't forget to add some customer reviews, to make sure the promises do come true - TrustPilot.com is a reliable friend when it comes to checking other people's real experience with different service providers. While we're on that topic, Tello Mobile's flexibility and easy porting process are already well-known, just like the fact that customers are raving about their service, rating it as 'Excellent', by means of more than 8k unbiased reviews on Trustpilot, a famous review website.
To make the decision easier, Tello boasts an incredible customer support team available 24/7, ready to answer any question and to solve any issue.
About Tello
Tello, a mobile carrier launched in 2016 caters to a variety of needs, whether that's a lot of data or a simple plan with a smidgen of MB. The "no fees whatsoever" policy, the flexible plans, and the outstanding 24/7 customer support made Tello the only wireless carrier on the US MVNO market rated as 'Excellent', as a result of over 8k unbiased customer reviews on Trustpilot. Tello.com is a KeepCalling brand, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.
Media Contact
Ecaterina Ilis Lia, Tello Mobile, +1678 528 0398 x 3040, pr@tello.com
SOURCE Tello Mobile
