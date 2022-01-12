Acre Gold Innovates How Consumers Get Their Hands on Gold

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acre Gold is a newer company that was started in 2019 the provides easy access to gold and investing. The company was built to provide the everyday consumer with the ability to invest in gold. In the short term, the public is able to subscribe to Acre Gold for a small fee monthly. When the investment has hit a certain amount, a gold bar is immediately sent to the subscriber. It is a safer way to generate wealth without the worry of losing value since gold does not lose value as currency does.

Acre Gold has been impressing customers and reviewers with how quickly people are able to receive gold straight to their door. Acre Gold was made to help people invest in their future without having to head straight to the stock market, which can be unreliable. Especially as it is projected to plummet sooner rather than later.

"If you want to invest in precious metals without going through the stock market to do so, for example, then buying bars of gold makes sense for you," stated a customer review. "Acre Gold truly cares about the quality of its product."

Acre Gold reviews are what help bring awareness to the availability everyone now has to purchase gold. There is no longer a need to refer to pawn shops or the stock market to invest in gold. Instead, get it straight to your door.

Providing people with the ability to create their own future is why Acre Gold exists. With the future of the market and the value of the dollar unclear, gold helps give peace of mind to those who own tangible, valuable resources.

Acre adds alongside the customer reviews, "Our Gold bars are timeless and thoughtfully designed. It is assured to retain value in a way that cash never will. We look forward to providing this opportunity for a first-time Gold buyer or for the pro who likes to accumulate their Gold over time."

Acre Gold will continue to provide the public with better access to gold and other precious metals. Acre Gold is looking and hoping to expand to other metals in the future.

About Acre Gold:

Acre is a new precious metal brand aiming to help consumers have an easier and more engaging experience with precious metals. We think the way people buy Gold today, from visiting older e-commerce sites to literally going to pawn stores, can not only be improved but be more affordable. To that end, we've introduced our industry-first Gold subscription that lets consumers buy Gold for a small monthly fee and after some accumulation, have our Acre-branded Gold delivered discreetly and directly to your doorstep.

Acre is founded by a small team of fintech veterans (and goldbugs) hellbent on making Gold more approachable, more affordable, and more hold-able for generations to come. We're based in sunny Santa Monica, CA, and Boise, ID.



Media Contact

Emma Lombardi, GR0, 407-920-4857, press@gr0.com

SOURCE Acre Gold