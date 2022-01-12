SDI Appoints former IBM Research Partner Executive, Neil Clover, as Chief Technology Officer

BRISTOL, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) digital supply chain solutions for manufacturing and facilities maintenance announced this week the appointment of Neil Clover to Chief Technology Officer. The appointment, driven by the company's continued growth in the manufacturing space as well as the rapid expansion into the multi-site facilities management/retail markets, demonstrates the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technology to enable more effective, resilient, and reliable digital supply chains.

"We've been leading our customers on a digital supply chain journey for the last few years. Global pandemic and climate change-related supply chain disruptions have only accelerated the need for technology-enabled solutions that provide organizations with the visibility and control to manage their MRO and FM spare parts supply chains more strategically," said Chris Moore, President and CEO of SDI. "Neil's design-thinking approach to designing, building, and implementing technology will ensure continuous improvement and innovation at a time when the global supply chain landscape is shifting so rapidly. His strategic leadership will also serve to keep SDI and our customers ahead of the emerging technologies and digital trends that are most relevant to both the company's goals and the market's evolving needs."

"Dependence on overseas manufacturers coupled with logjams at domestic docks, worker shortages and extended shipping times, are forcing companies to be more deliberate about their digital supply chain strategy to mitigate risk and secure the supplies they need to continue to operate," said Neil Clover, newly appointed Chief Technology Officer at SDI. "As a champion of innovation with a history of orchestrating and implementing transformative business strategy, I was impressed by how SDI has been leading their customers on a digital supply chain journey."

The company's digital journey was first publicly announced with the introduction of their ZEUS supply chain management platform enhanced by a mobile app, ZEUS Ordering, now available on the Apple Store.

Neil Clover joins SDI from his recent role as Partner Executive with IBM Research focused on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Internet of Things for IBM's signature clients. Before joining IBM, Neil served as chief technology officer for the Mathematica Policy Research. Prior to Mathematica, Neil was chief technology officer at Arup, and chief technical architect at Tyco International. He began his career with AT&T/Bell Labs. He holds a B.S. from Delaware Valley College and an M.B.A. from LaSalle University.

Recent global supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for reliable, technology-enabled processes and service delivery. MRO and PPE supply chain management is mission-critical to essential businesses like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and other organizations rapidly adapting to this new world. The appointment of Neil Clover to CTO furthers the company's objectives to ensure their customers' MRO and FM spare parts supply chains enable organizations to continue to grow and thrive.

About SDI

SDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client's MRO supply chain performance.

Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's platform coordinates, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable production are all natural results from a more connected MRO supply chain. To learn more visit: https://www.sdi.com or contact sales@sdi.com

Media Contact

Debra Yorkman, SDI, Inc, +1 215-633-1914, debra.yorkman@sdi.com

Twitter

SOURCE SDI, Inc