The Blood Connection adopts BloodRelay for IRL

PHOENIX, Jan.12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BloodHub, the nation's dominant supply chain ecosystem, today announced that The Blood Connection (TBC) will use BloodRelay® v1.1.0 (BloodRelay) to help automate its Immunohematology Reference Lab (IRL).

The Blood Connection shares BloodHub's passion for paperless automation. TBC has repeatedly implemented technology to lower costs, improve hospital service, drive growth and expand geographic reach. In doing so, TBC successfully leveraged BloodHub's entire ecosystem of applications including Orders, Fulfillment, Logistics, and Billing. Adopting BloodRelay for its IRL is a natural progression of TBC's technology-centric strategy.

"Embracing BloodRelay will help our Reference Lab improve service to our valued hospitals and their patients," says Delisa English, CEO at The Blood Connection. "And TBC proudly supports BloodHub's ongoing commitment to innovation, including going paperless to help drive efficiencies and cost containment."

When fully implemented, BloodRelay will facilitate patient management, sample tracking, testing, crossmatching, and reports. BloodRelay's flexible setup adapts to existing reference lab workflows. Two-way integration with BloodHub ensures that inbound IRL orders seamlessly appear in BloodRelay, while outbound patient reports are securely published to the ordering hospital with a single click. Billing and quality control are also integrated into the process.

Michael Pandelakis, BloodHub CEO added, "The Blood Connection has an adaptable, growth-oriented culture which is fertile ground for innovation. Partnering with TBC will yield the insights needed to deliver on our mutual objective: better patient care."

About BloodHub: BloodHub is a company focused on delivering high quality, web enabled blood management applications. In careers that span 30 years, the company's founders have worked exclusively on software for the blood transfusion industry and have started and grown three successful companies. Together and individually, they have written or managed applications that span the entire blood management process from recruitment and collections to manufacturing, testing, distribution, and now IRLs. For additional information on BloodHub, visit http://www.bloodhub.com.

About The Blood Connection: The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

