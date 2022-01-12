BSN SPORTS LAUNCHES 50,000 FACE MASK GIVEAWAY IN SUPPORT OF SCHOOLS AND ATHLETIC PROGRAMS

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of a Face Mask Giveaway to provide 50,000 free face masks to schools nationwide. Featuring BSN SPORTS' adjustable, 2-ply stock mask, the Giveaway will award a total of 50,000 face masks to schools in need. The company will accept elementary, middle, and high school applications through the Giveaway entry form until Monday, Jan. 31 in an effort to provide supporting resources to school systems, families, and students as they continue the 2021-2022 school year.

Terry Babilla, BSN SPORTS President, said, "Our hope with this initiative is to support coaches, teachers and administrators across the country who have continued to navigate the ever-changing current of this pandemic over the past two years – all while being subject to budget constraints and, at the same time, striving to maintain a healthy student body. Coaches, teachers and administrators remain pivotal role models and our team is committed to supporting efforts to maintain strong and active campuses so they can continue focusing on the inspiring work of molding our next generation. BSN SPORTS is proud of this opportunity to begin 2022 by answering the call of those who nominate their campuses to win a slice of this 50,000 Face Mask Giveaway."

Through this Giveaway, the total prize of 50,000 masks will be split between five schools to receive 10,000 masks each. The winners of the Face Mask Giveaway will be announced by Thursday, Feb. 3. BSN SPORTS' commitment to increasing its giveaway to 50,000 free masks follows last August's initiative in which nearly 600 campuses nationwide entered the company's 20,000 mask giveaway. The five winning campuses each received masks to outfit their entire student body and staff: Barry Goldwater High School (AZ), Danbury High School (CT), Heritage High School (GA), Seaside High School (CA) and Spring Lake Public Schools (MI).

Today's launch follows on the heels of BSN SPORTS' most recent community support efforts in which it selected three local campuses – Polytechnic High School (Fort Worth, TX), H. Grady Spruce High School (Dallas, TX), and Rio Vista High School (Rio Vista, TX) – to receive campus makeovers totaling more than $100,000 in customized campus branding product to re-ignite school pride as students return to class following the winter break. Additionally, Polytechnic High School received a complete rebrand with complimentary mascot and logo design services facilitated by BSN SPORTS' professional school branding team, VIP Branding.

BSN SPORTS, along with parent company Varsity Brands, plans to continue to make investments in free student wellness tools, teaching resources and mental health offerings through its Believe in You Student Empowerment Program. The Program features free curriculum as well as physical and digital student journals crafted by Aaron Hart, Varsity Brands Vice President of Curriculum and Program Engagement, to guide administrators and teachers in engaging students in meaningful conversations around student wellness.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

