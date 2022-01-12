Third party undertakes to comply with partisan activity requirements under the Canada Elections Act

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections has announced the publication of an undertaking for violations of the Canada Elections Act (the Act) committed during the 2019 federal general election.
Acting pursuant to the power delegated to him by the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections accepted the undertaking on December 21, 2021. The undertaking aims to ensure compliance with the Act and addresses failures to:
- register as a third party with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) immediately after having incurred $500 for partisan activity expenses; and
- provide a third-party expense return to the CEO within four months after polling day.
The third party has undertaken to register with the CEO within 30 days of the acceptance of the undertaking and to file its final third-party expense return within 30 days of having registered. Failure to comply with any terms or conditions of an undertaking may result in the issuance of a notice of violation imposing an administrative monetary penalty (AMP).
An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act. The undertaking is accepted by the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner as a means of addressing situations of non-compliance. It may be offered when a violation has been committed or following the issuance of a notice of violation imposing an AMP. Each undertaking contains the terms and conditions that are considered appropriate, which may include the payment of an amount. In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, all undertakings are made public once they are signed.
More information about undertakings can be found in our Compliance and Enforcement Policy and at section 521.13 of the Act.
SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections
