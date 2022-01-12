Allergic Rhinitis Market Is Contemplated to Advance at a CAGR of 2.5% in the 7MM for the Study Period of 2018-30, Asserts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Allergic Rhinitis market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Allergic Rhinitis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Allergic Rhinitis market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

The Allergic Rhinitis market size was 9,096 USD million in 2018 in the 7MM and is expected to change at a CAGR of 2.5% for the study period 2018-2030.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the highest Allergic Rhinitis market size is found in the United States followed by Japan.

DelveInsight also analyzes that the total market size of Allergic Rhinitis therapies in the United States is expected to increase with a CAGR of 3.8% in the study period 2018–2030.

Key pharmaceutical companies in the Allergic Rhinitis market such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome, Emergo Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Emergo Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abello, Torii Pharmaceutical, Stallergenes Greer among others will emerge in favor of rising dynamics for the Allergic Rhinitis market.

The Allergic Rhinitis pipeline therapies include REGN 1908-1909, REGN5713-5714-5715, MG56, MM09-MG01, MG01, AOB201 (B 244), Norketotifen (NKT) and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30.

and others that are expected to launch in the study period 2018-30. According to DelveInsight analysis, the Allergic Rhinitis market is set to change in the coming years due to the upcoming therapies with the novel route of administrations which are under investigation and ongoing research in the Allergic Rhinitis, which would expand the size of the Allergic Rhinitis market and enable drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

Allergic Rhinitis: Overview

Allergic Rhinitis is a condition that occurs when the body (the immune system) overreacts to something in the environment (triggers). It is caused by allergens, which are usually harmless substances but trigger an allergic reaction in some people. When the symptoms occur in late summer or early fall, some people call it hay fever. Those with rhinitis are prone to symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, congestion, and sinus pressure. In addition, Rhinitis can contribute to other problems such as asthma, sinus or ear conditions, or trouble sleeping.

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that total Allergic Rhinitis prevalent cases in the 7MM countries was 188.40 million cases in 2020 which are expected to grow by 2030, during the forecast period.

Also, as per DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of Allergic Rhinitis prevalence in the United States, was 52.26 million cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018–2030.

The Allergic Rhinitis Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Allergic Rhinitis Cases

Total Diagnosed Allergic Rhinitis Cases

Total Age group-specific Cases of Allergic Rhinitis

Total Allergen-specific Cases of Allergic Rhinitis

Total Treated Cases of Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Rhinitis Market Outlook

Currently, the first-line Allergic Rhinitis treatment involves the avoidance of relevant allergens (e.g., house dust mites, molds, pets, pollens) and irritants (e.g., tobacco smoke). The second-generation oral antihistamines (e.g., fexofenadine [Allegra], loratadine [Claritin], cetirizine [Reactine], etc.) are the first-line pharmacological treatments recommended for all patients with Allergic Rhinitis. These medications are available with a prescription or over-the-counter. They work by blocking the histamine that the body releases during an allergic response. Antihistamines come as pills, liquids, eye drops, nasal sprays, and inhalers. They include Loratadine (Claritin), Cetirizine (Zyrtec), Fexofenadine (Allegra), Levocetirizine (Xyzal), etc. Antihistamines can cause drowsiness.

Allergic Rhinitis therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the diseased conditions. Among the Allergic Rhinitis emerging therapies, Regeneron's REGN5713-5714-5715 and REGN 1908-1909 and Inmunotek's MM09 and MG01 appear to be the only drugs that have the potential to transform the Allergic Rhinitis market owing to impressive clinical data. REGN1908-1909, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a 1:1 cocktail of two fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), REGN1908 and REGN1909, is being evaluated for the treatment of cat allergy. REGN5713-5714-5715 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) is an investigational combination of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat allergic inflammatory conditions caused by the allergen Betv1, which is the main allergen responsible for birch pollen allergies. Birch allergy can trigger reactions such as Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma.

Among the most anticipated Allergic Rhinitis pipeline therapies is MG56 being developed by Inmunotek for Allergic Rhinitis treatment caused by grass pollens. MG56 contains a mixture of the following pollens: Phleum pratense, Dactylis glomerata, allergen extract with a concentration of MTU(Mannosylated Therapeutic Units)/ml subcutaneous or sublingual. Currently, it is being investigated in Phase II clinical trial. MG01 is another pipeline of Allergic Rhinitis therapy from Inmunotek that constitutes grasses mixture (Phleum pratense, Holcus lanatus, Poa pratensis, Festuca elatior, Lolium perenne, and Dactylis glomerata). Purified allergenic extract, adsorbed in aluminum hydroxide and polymerized with glutaraldehyde.

Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

REGN1908-1909: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN5713-5714-5715: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

MG56: Inmunotek

MM09-MG01: Inmunotek

MG01: Inmunotek

Norketotifen: Emergo Therapeutics

AOB201 (B 244): AOBiome

Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics

Many pharma giants, companies and academias are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Allergic Rhinitis R&D, thus producing many potential therapies focused on novel approaches to treat Allergic Rhinitis. These novel and emerging therapies will significantly impact the Allergic Rhinitis market. A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis. In addition to that environmental factors play an important role in the development and exacerbation of Allergic Rhinitis. Due to the increasing pollutants in the environment, the market of Allergic Rhinitis is expected to increase in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the market dominance of over-the-counter and generic medicines in the Allergic Rhinitis space can be observed as a possible hurdle for the Allergic Rhinitis market to a very high extent. Other drawbacks include the slow uptake of immunotherapies, secondary as well as late diagnosis of Allergic Rhinitis, and the high economic burden that may all hinder the Allergic Rhinitis market.

Scope of the Allergic Rhinitis Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Allergic Rhinitis Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome, Emergo Therapeutics, Inmunotek , Novartis Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abello, Torii Pharmaceutical and Stallergenes Greer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AOBiome, Emergo Therapeutics, Inmunotek , Novartis Pharmaceuticals, ALK-Abello, Torii Pharmaceutical and Stallergenes Greer Key Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Therapies : REGN1908-1909, REGN5713-5714-5715, MG56, MM09-MG01, MG01

: REGN1908-1909, REGN5713-5714-5715, MG56, MM09-MG01, MG01 Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutic Assessment : Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and emerging therapies

: Allergic Rhinitis current marketed and emerging therapies Allergic Rhinitis Market Dynamics: Allergic Rhinitis market drivers and barriers

Allergic Rhinitis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Allergic Rhinitis Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Allergic Rhinitis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Allergic Rhinitis 5 Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Allergic Rhinitis: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Allergic Rhinitis 8 Allergic Rhinitis Treatment 9 Conclusion for Allergic Rhinitis 10 Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Allergic Rhinitis Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Allergic Rhinitis Clinical Trials 13 Allergic Rhinitis Marketed Therapies 14 Allergic Rhinitis Emerging Therapies 15 Allergic Rhinitis: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Allergic Rhinitis Market Drivers 19 Allergic Rhinitis Market Barriers 20 Allergic Rhinitis SWOT Analysis 21 Allergic Rhinitis Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

