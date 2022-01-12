Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Bristol Gate ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate Capital Partners" or the "firm") today announced the final annual 2021 reinvested distributions for the Bristol Gate Exchange-Traded Funds (the "Bristol Gate ETFs").
Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 received notional distributions representing net investment income and/or realized capital gains within the ETFs for the 2021 taxation year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.
The taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, including tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services (CDS) within the first 60 days
of 2022. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice.
Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions for the Bristol Gate ETFs are as follows:
Bristol Gate
BGC
$0.00000
$0.20786
$0.00000
$0.20786
Bristol Gate
BGU
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03580
$0.03580
Bristol Gate
BGU.U
US $0.00000
US $0.00000
US $0.02834
US $0.02834
Distribution per unit amount is reported in USD for BGU.U converted as at December 31, 2021
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For this and more complete information about the ETFs call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedar.com.
About Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.
Bristol Gate Capital Partners is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment management company serving individual and institutional clients. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate Capital Partners currently manages $2.9 billion in AUM/AUA across a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages an ETF following each strategy. To learn more information, please visit www.bristolgate.com.
