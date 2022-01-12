BERKS Group Announces Acquisition of 180 Skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERKS Group announces the acquisition of 180 Skills. 180 Skills is focused on skills-based training to help manufacturers increase productivity and decrease turnover.
"This is an exciting addition to BERKS education technology platform," said Doug Krebs, Operating Partner, BERKS Group. "It fits perfectly with our goal to be a leader in innovative on-line education tools for business and individuals who want to grow."
180 has one of the world's largest libraries of on-line skills courses for manufacturing. Courses range from technical training to specific compliance and regulatory content. The course work provides powerful tools for employers, schools, workforce boards and associations to build their people.
"We are passionate about providing learning opportunities that help both people and businesses be more productive," said Joe Kitterman, Founder, 180 Skills. "Our partnership with BERKS allows us to expand our reach and get these important learning tools into the hands of more people across the country."
The BERKS education technology platform already includes Valor Manufacturing Training. Valor is delivering interactive training content for companies in the food and precision manufacturing industries.
"Both Valor and 180's training solutions are helping companies get their people trained faster, providing critical safety and compliance learning and ultimately increases productivity for their clients." said Dr. Nate Walts, General Manager, BERKS Group.
About BERKS Group
The BERKS Group is a diversified family of companies with holdings in education technology, high-value precision manufacturing, technology infrastructure and better-for-you consumer brands. The Bradley family also owns the News-Press & Gazette Company which has media holdings in digital, broadcast television, radio and publishing. www.BERKSGroup.com
About 180 Skills
180 Skills is an end-to-end online manufacturing skills training solution that enables employers, educators, and workforce professionals to deliver on-demand, high-quality, low-cost, manufacturing skills training. Since 2009, they have worked with companies and educators to create the world's largest library of skills training courses that includes workplace & soft skills, risk management & compliance skills, quality and continuous improvement skills, and technical skills for industrial careers. www.180skills.com
About Valor Manufacturing Training
Valor Manufacturing Training offers employee training and retention solutions by providing turn-key, state of the art training content and delivery platforms to manufacturing organizations to reduce the long and short-term costs associated with training, employee turnover and retention. The Company was founded in 2016 and became a part of the NPG/BERKS Group portfolio in 2018. www.valormanufacturingtraining.com
SOURCE BERKS Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.