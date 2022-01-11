Aclaimant Achieves Milestone Year in 2021 with Additional Funding, Expanded Partnerships, Product Enhancements, and Industry Recognition

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that digitizes risk management offices, today announced another year of major successes and growth in 2021 and plans for further development in 2022. On the heels of the company's $15 million Series B funding in April, the company accelerated partnership development and advanced product innovation to further its mission to integrate technology into the risk management office.

"While the pandemic uncovered the need for businesses to invest in digital transformation, 2021 was the year companies doubled down on these efforts and saw their investments pay off to mitigate long-term effects of COVID-19 and ultimately keep their employees safe," said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "The product innovations and partnerships we invested in last year were driven by our commitment to provide workplace safety across industries. We introduced platform upgrades to help risk management offices boost their digitization efforts, better manage processes around incidents through claims, and ultimately keep employees safe."

In 2021, Aclaimant users reported an average improvement of more than 50% in the average time to report workers' compensation cases to insurers. Decreased lag time between the onset of a work injury and the point at which a claim is filed with the insurer helps employees get back to work faster and allows companies to decrease the costs of claims.

With the ongoing pandemic and the onset of the Great Resignation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, risk managers and business leaders were forced to reevaluate how to better protect employees across industries. To support this level of visibility into workplace risks, Aclaimant launched Aclaimant Insights , which enables workplace safety by providing a holistic, data-driven approach through artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modeling solutions designed to identify workplace hazards and prevent risks before they happen. This proactive risk management approach alleviates business resources that are needed to address new risks in an ever-changing environment.

Beyond investing in their platform, Aclaimant also announced partnerships with StrongArm Technologies and ClickSafety. The partnership with StrongArm Technologies , the world's leading safety science company, integrates StrongArm's enhanced wearable technology into Aclaimant's platform to create active risk management solutions for employers and employees. Most recently, Aclaimant partnered with ClickSafety , an industry-leading provider of online safety compliance training programs, to provide comprehensive safety training and certification to businesses across industries as another way to build a sustainable culture of safety and compliance. In 2022, Aclaimant will continue to digitize and optimize workplace safety through enhanced product innovation and deliver on its promise of cost-effective solutions that identify potential risks and keep employees safe.

In addition to its product enhancements, Aclaimant's CEO, David Wald, was recognized as one of Business Insurance's 2021 Break Out Award winners, which acknowledges the next generation of insurance industry leaders who have 15 years of experience in the insurance and risk management industry. Additionally, Michael Schultz, co-founder at Aclaimant, was recognized as a 2021 Dealmakers Conference Award winner, which acknowledges top U.S. business dealmakers in middle-market M&A. Lastly, Aclaimant was also recognized on BuiltWorlds Project Software 50 Top List , which acknowledges leading companies that offer cutting edge project management technology and tools for professionals in the buildings & infrastructure industry.

"I am extremely proud of our team and what we were able to accomplish together this past year. We've been able to grow our partnerships and enhance our product to manage and prevent risks through digital integration in an ever-changing work environment," said Wald. "We're looking forward to the opportunities 2022 will bring as we continue to navigate the future of the workplace and continue to bring innovative solutions that emphasize workplace safety to our customers and workers everywhere in the new year and beyond."

To learn more about Aclaimant, visit: https://www.aclaimant.com/

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is a comprehensive digital risk management platform that transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Aclaimant empowers risk managers to improve organizational behavior, create process efficiencies, and leverage the power of data and analytics to achieve better outcomes. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Aclaimant seeks to enable the fully-connected digital future of risk management and set the standard for active risk management across the industry. For more information, please visit https://aclaimant.com/

CONTACT:

Maggie Crouch

Walker Sands, for Aclaimant

maggie.crouch@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aclaimant-achieves-milestone-year-in-2021-with-additional-funding-expanded-partnerships-product-enhancements-and-industry-recognition-301456498.html

SOURCE Aclaimant