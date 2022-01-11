Cognosante Awarded $545M VA Supply Chain Management Product Line DevSecOps and Integration Task Order

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante, LLC today announced its task order award supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Supply Chain Management Product Line DevSecOps and Integration. Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company providing innovative solutions to Federal and state governments as they deliver programs that improve the health and safety of all Americans. The $545 million task order, awarded under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology-Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle, includes a base year and four option years.

"We feel privileged to support the Department of Veterans Affairs, modernizing critical business processes through proven solution development methodologies. We have a long track record of providing innovative technology solutions to some of VA's most complex problems and look forward to continuing this partnership, improving the quality and accessibility of Veterans' services," says Erick Peters, Cognosante's Chief Technology Officer.

Under this contract, Cognosante will develop, deliver, and sustain the Supply Chain Management Product Line, which provides the full spectrum of medical logistics across the VA enterprise. Utilizing the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) and applying a DevSecOps approach, the company will unify software development, security, and operations; facilitate collaboration across multiple IT functional divisions; and prioritize ongoing solution-oriented communication.

"VA is the largest integrated healthcare system in the world, serving 9 million Veterans in over 1,200 care locations, including 155 VA Medical Centers. This implementation will redefine the way VA moves medical supplies and equipment across that network," says Philip Dietz, General Manager of Cognosante's Military and Veterans Health Business Unit. "We are thrilled to contribute our expertise in supply chain technology, DevSecOps, and Veterans programs to this endeavor. We look forward to working closely with our VA stakeholders to improve the efficiency of its supply chain operations."

Cognosante currently supports several large-scale IT modernization initiatives across VA, including VA Cloud Operations and Migration Services, a program which migrates legacy applications to the VA enterprise cloud, and the Community Care Referrals and Authorizations program, which processes 500,000 referrals for care per month. The company was recently awarded VA Enterprise Cloud Fax Task Order.

