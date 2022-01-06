AHAVA Selects Centric PLM™ as Digital Foundation for New Product Introduction

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHAVA, a leading Israel-based global cosmetics brand has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to help them flawlessly execute new product introductions, speed time to market and navigate change. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

For more than 30 years, AHAVA has been conducting scientific research to transform Dead Sea wonders into skincare. AHAVA is the only company that develops sustainable, high quality, vegan beauty and therapeutic products using the mud and mineral-based compounds from the Dead Sea. They have 14 locations in Israel, a worldwide distribution channel, three branches in the U.S. Germany and China, online sales and are prominent in Duty Free stores around the world.

With a relentless commitment to innovation and quality, AHAVA's CEO identified opportunities to improve new product introductions, modernize communication and workflow as well as improve data quality to be more agile and competitive in the cosmetics landscape. After carefully examining business processes and legacy systems, AHAVA knew they needed a digital transformation solution.

Asaf Hen, VP IT and Information Systems at AHAVA explains, "Having an out of the box solution was important to us because we wanted to avoid time-consuming customization. Centric PLM is highly configurable and will enable us to structure our skincare product development processes as a fast-growing brand while reducing our time to market."

Hen was also impressed with the option to run Centric PLM on the cloud or in house and with the sales process. "When we spoke to major cosmetic brands using Centric PLM, like Kiko Milano, we realized that we could learn from others, and we want to do that. This is exactly why we went with Centric Software."

With 1,300 SKUs to manage, AHAVA will rely on Centric PLM to make product changes at a much faster rate. Changing skincare formulation, adapting to regulations, and adjusting packaging will thus be streamlined with PLM. Read the full news.

