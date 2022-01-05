NEXTAFF Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Overland Park, Kan., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF was named again as a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

More than 30,000 franchise owners participate in Franchise Business Review's research. NEXTAFF's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

NEXTAFF's survey highlights showed the following:

Recommend 4.6/5.0

Do it Again 4.6/5.0

Enjoy the Business 4.6/5.0

Long-Term Growth 4.5/5.0

"Nextaff partners with FBR every year to help us stay true to our mission, which is to be the number one value in the staffing franchise sector," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO of Nextaff. "We've been fortunate to make the Top Franchise list every year."

"As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on actual feedback from franchise owners," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Franchises .

About Nextaff

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/ . Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/ .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextaff-named-a-2022-top-franchise-by-franchise-business-review-301454732.html

SOURCE Nextaff