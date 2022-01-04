Gemba Academy Releases New Three-Part Course Series on Agile Kanban

KELLER, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the largest global provider of online continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification, is pleased to announce a new series of online, on-demand, video-based courses on Agile Kanban. The series consists of three parts: Introduction to Agile Kanban, Managing with Agile Kanban, and Tracking Agile Kanban Performance.
"Originating as a means to apply visual management to complex knowledge work such as product development and project management, Agile Kanban is now one of the most widely adopted Agile ways of working." Jon Miller, Co-Founder and Lean Principles Expert, says, "Our Agile Kanban courses extend Lean into knowledge work and software development."
The benefits of Agile include the following:
Agile provides more predictability for the project owner, project team, and the customer by communicating and delivering value in small increments.
Agile adapts to the needs of the customer and project where traditional project management is inflexible.
Agile accelerates progress by prioritizing customer requirements and then incrementally delivering functionality.
Agile creates a system of feedback loops to track performance, identify risks, and solve problems.
Gemba Academy's Agile courses are part of a broader and deeper library of business operations and continuous improvement learning content. To register for Gemba Academy's online Agile Kanban courses, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/agile.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
Media Contact
Kevin Meyer, Gemba Academy, +1 6195693033, brendae@ignitevisibility.com
SOURCE Gemba Academy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
