ADLINK launches COM-HPC Client Type and COM Express Type 6 Modules with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

-Advanced hybrid architecture features up to six Performance-cores (P-cores) that enhance single-threaded throughput for IoT workloads and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores) for background task management and multitasking

-Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture with up to 96 EUs, offering four independent 4K60 HDR displays and Intel Deep Learning Boost for superior AI performance

-Integrated USB4/TBT4 and multiple PCIe Gen4 lanes for fast data transfer to support best-in-class peripherals

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, introduces the world's first 12th Gen Intel Core processor-based Computer-on-Modules (COMs), available in two form factors – COM-HPC Client Type and COM Express Type 6. ADLINK COMs with the Intel 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family (Codename: Alder Lake-H) allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single-thread or multithread performance. The advanced hybrid architecture can be used for stationary, mobile and portable solutions. It also provides system integrators with future proof design that supports both current and future best-in-class peripherals.

"Working closely with Intel, we are bringing timely, next-generation computing modules to the market with Intel® Alder Lake-H" said Alex Wang, Senior Product Manager - Module Product Center, ADLINK. "We now offer a full line-up of COM-HPC and COM Express modules for any deployment scenario and budget."

ADLINK COMs with Intel® Alder Lake-H provides support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 memory with up to 4800 MT/s combined with increased cache, as well as security and manageability features, AI enablement to deliver intelligent workload optimization, enhanced graphics, AI, computer vision, and enhanced peripheral, connectivity, and fast memory access capabilities.

The integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics architecture, with up to 96EUs, offers four concurrent 4K60 HDR displays and an Intel Deep Learning Boost to deliver superior AI performance. Using DDI, eDP 1.4b and USB4/TBT4, the four independent displays support Display Alternative mode, providing premium graphics features for superior content support, display and I/O virtualization.

System integrators can use ADLINK COMS with Intel® Alder Lake-H to boost productivity and fuel IoT innovation across a wide variety of applications, including ultrasound, test and measurement, industrial edge servers, machine vision, mammography, surgical robots, security or perimeter tracking, and access control.

For more information about ADLINK COMs, follow the links for ADLINK COM-HPC-cADP (COM-HPC Client Type) and Express-ADP (COM Express Type 6) modules.

ADLINK Technology Inc. 6166 leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 25 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit adlinktech.com.

