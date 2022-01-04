Russel Metals 2021 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

NOTICE
TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Company's results for the 2021 year end and fourth quarter will be issued by press release on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.
An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.
The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.
A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Friday, February 25, 2022. You will be required to enter pass code 016473# in order to access the call.
If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.
If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at info@russelmetals.com or 905-816-5178.
SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.
