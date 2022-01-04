Electronic Drives and Controls Achieves Core Ignition Certification by Inductive Automation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDC has Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC), a leading control system integrator and field service company for industrial automation and drive technology, today announced Zack Fischer has achieved the Core Level Certification for Ignition 8.0 in the Inductive University program by Inductive Automation.

"We are excited about adding this platform to our capabilities. Ignition fits certain applications better than some of the more traditional tools we have used," said Chuck Dillard, vice president, Systems Group at Electronic Drives and Controls. "The software is easily scalable, so we have the ability to right-size the software for the application. We look forward to implementing this technology to benefit new and existing clients."

Ignition by Inductive Automation is an industrial server software platform that can communicate with both SQL databases and equipment on the plant floor. With the extensive library of compatible brands and models, Ignition makes a great hub to connect production and IT.

To receive his certification, Zack had to pass both the Core Certification Test. The Core Test covers the basics of Ignition, including UDTs, alarming, historical data logging, and templates. The current certification level is for Ignition 8.0 and will update with each new version of Ignition.

About Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with a large field service team specializing in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has great depth of experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day 1 and for years to come. In addition to the company's certification as a Siemens Solution Partner and a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands.

