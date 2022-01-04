New Roads Auto Loans Releases Leasing vs. Buying a Used Car: Which Situation is Best for You?

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Roads Auto Loans has announced the release of "Leasing vs. Buying a Used Car: Which Situation is Best for You?" This resource looks at Factors to Consider When Purchasing or Leasing a Used Vehicle, the advantages and disadvantages of buying a used vehicle, the advantages and disadvantages of leasing a used vehicle, when to buy a vehicle, when to lease a vehicle, and the impact on a person's credit score.
Leasing a used car is ideal when a person only needs a vehicle for a short time, and buying a used car is ideal when a person plans on driving the vehicle for a long period. Leasing benefits consumers by offering lower payments and making it easy to return, and buying benefits consumers by offering ownership of the asset and no added or hidden fees.
Before making any financial decisions, it's important for consumers to spend time evaluating their current situation and what will work best for them. "Leasing or buying a used automobile takes a lot of in-depth look into both options before opting for one. Both have advantages and disadvantages worth noting with varying impacts on your life," according to New Roads Auto Loans.
To learn more about how to determine if leasing or buying a used car is best, please visit New Roads Auto Loans here.
About New Road Auto Loans
At New Roads, we know that credit problems can happen to good people. But we also believe that having a late model car is essential to modern life, and that credit problems shouldn't keep you from getting a good car or truck. That's why we specialize in giving auto loans to people with credit problems. If you have bad credit and are concerned about qualifying for an auto loan, don't worry. New Roads is backed by Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS), we've financed over 900,000 vehicles since 1991 for consumers with credit problems.
