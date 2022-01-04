Asuragen to Host "Advances in Practical, Broad Coverage CFTR Testing with the AmplideX® PCR/CE CFTR Kit*," January 20, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asuragen to hold "Advances in Practical, Broad Coverage CFTR Testing with the AmplideX® PCR/CE CFTR Kit*" on January 20th 2022, via the Labroots platform.
Here is what to expect at Asuragen's "Advances in Practical, Broad Coverage CFTR Testing with the AmplideX® PCR/CE CFTR Kit*" virtual event:
- Live webinars with C.E. credits and Q&A sessions
- Presentations from knowledge experts in CFTR gene coverage variants
- Detailed AmplideX PCR/CE CFTR Kit* information
- How to expand your lab menu with the AmplideX portfolio
- The opportunity to chat with an AmplideX expert
To register for the event, and view the agenda, click here.
About Asuragen, a Bio-Techne Brand
Asuragen provides best-in-class molecular diagnostic products to improve the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. Our diagnostic systems, which include proprietary chemistry and software, are designed for use with widely available instruments to ease adoption and quickly expand lab test menus. Our diagnostic tests and companion diagnostic partnerships address current and emerging clinical needs in reproductive health, cancer diagnosis and monitoring and inherited disease. Asuragen also offers a suite of unique, target-specific molecular controls that have been used in IVD assays for more than 20 years to ensure optimal performance. For more information, visit http://www.asuragen.com.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, Inc., 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots, Inc.
