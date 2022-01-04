WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: CREATIVE VENTURES, INC. DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers of Creative Ventures, Inc., the owners of One Hour Tees (onehourtees.com), Pro Wrestling Tees (prowrestlingtees.com), belowthecollar.com, and shirtsicle.com, whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. Creative Ventures is notifying customers that their personal information, including names and credit and debit card information may have been stolen as part of a recent hack. Several customers have already reported fraudulent charges as a result of the data breach.
If you shopped at onehourtees.com, prowrestlingtees.com, belowthecollar.com, or shirtsicle.com this year and have experienced fraudulent charges, it is possible that your payment card information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.
