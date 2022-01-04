HMH to Present at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH HMHC today announced that Jack Lynch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Joe Abbott, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022.
The Company's fireside chat is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. A link to the live webcast and audio replay of the virtual event will be available via the Company's website, ir.hmhco.com. The replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.
Direct link: https://kvgo.com/citi-apps-economy-conference/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-co-jan-2022
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt HMHC is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com
Contact
Investor Relations
Chris Symanoskie, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-215-1405
Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com
Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com
SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
