Catalyst® Launches New Impact Protection Case and Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 7

Catalyst, the award-winning marker of innovative and stylish protective cases for smartphones and electronic devices, introduces the Active Defense™ Case for the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7. The case provides drop protection up to 10ft (3m) – 2.5x higher compared to military standards (MIL-STD-810G) – and is both shock and scratch resistant. The new Active Defense Case is designed with a hypoallergenic, breathable silicone sports band and an innovative Aqua Drainage System which allows for water flow, whether users are caught in the rain or swimming lengths in the pool.

To complement the Active Defense Case, Catalyst is also releasing a Screen Protector for the Apple Watch Series 7. The screen protector is shatter, scratch, and fingerprint resistant and is 100% compatible with Catalyst Total Protection and Active Defense Cases. The Total Protection Case for the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Total Protection Case for AirPods® (3rd generation) will be released in Spring of 2022.

In addition to the introduction of the Active Defense Case for the latest Apple Watch, the Total Protection Case for the iPhone 13 series is now available. Catalyst's signature 100% waterproof and drop proof case has been evolved to fit securely on the iPhone 13 series with a Catalyst Screen Protector, allowing users to easily swap their case for the Active Defense Influence & Vibe Series Cases.

"The Active Defense Case for the Apple Watch has proven to be a top seller among customers, providing unmatched protection for those with an active lifestyle, and a design that allows for everyday wear with a complimentary, minimalist style," Catalyst CEO June Lai said. "We're also especially excited this year about the evolved design of the Total Protection Case for the iPhone 13 series. For the first time, users can leave their Catalyst Screen Protector on their phone when swapping out their drop protection cases for the waterproof case. The new design allows for this slight adjustment on the face of the phone, while still sealing it completely for the best 360 protection."

These new designs from Catalyst round out the full line of protection for the latest Apple devices. Recent releases also include the Active Defense Vibe and Influence Cases for the iPhone 13 series, Waterproof Case Vibe and Influence Cases for AirPods® (3rd generation), Total Protection Hang-It / Clip-It / Stick-It Cases for AirTag™ and Waterproof and Drop Proof Case for Beats Studio Buds™.

Active Defense Case for Apple Watch Series 7

41mm and 45mm

$49.99 / €54.99/ £49.99/ CAD $69.99 | Pre-Order Now

Colors: Stealth Black

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is in safe hands with our new Active Defense Case. Complete with a breathable, hypoallergenic silicone Sport Band and a protective bezel, you always feel secure with our high tech design and air-cushioned engineering that allows for a drop spec of 10ft (3m), which is 2.5X higher drop protection compared to military standards (MIL-STD-810G)*. Made with maximum precision, each Active Defense Case for Apple Watch Series 7 is rugged, grippy, shock and scratch resistant, and keeps your device protected without hindering its functionality. Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, ECG, heart rate monitor, speaker, microphone, the rotating crown dial and side button remain fully accessible. The case is designed to allow for water drainage, whether you're caught in the rain on your latest hike, or swimming lengths in the pool. Plus, it is easier than ever to clean, therefore your case can look as fresh as the day you got it.

*Only for corner and face drops. Excludes impact to the back of the watch.

Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 7

41mm & 45mm

$19.99/ €21.99/ £19.99/ CAD $29.99 | Pre-Order Now

The Catalyst Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 7 is specifically designed using precise laser cutting technology to ensure flawless coverage. The protector is flexible and thin, yet tough and scratch resistant, allowing it to conform to the shape of your Apple Watch screen. It's high transparency and fingerprint free surface allows users to enjoy the HD clarity of their device. It's easy to install bubble-free with a cleaning cloth, dust remover sticker, applicator and alcohol cleaning pad and provides durable protection since edges won't peel away.

Total Protection Cases for iPhone 13 Series

$89.99 / €99.99 / £89.99 / CAD $114.99 | Available Now

Colors for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max - Stealth Black / Marine Blue

Colors for iPhone 13 mini - Stealth Black

The new Total Protection Cases for the iPhone 13 Series is an evolution of Catalyst's iconic waterproof and drop proof case. 500% more waterproof versus the leading competitor, the Total Protection case seals in the device keeping water out up to 33ft (10m) and air-cushioned engineering allows for a drop spec of 6.6ft (2m), +65% higher drop protection than military standards.

Each Total Protection Case is washable with soap and water. The cases can also be cleaned with many EPA approved disinfectants to keep your case clean and safe.

The Total Protection case is MagSafe® and QI wireless charging compatible and has 2 corner attachments which are compatible with various items of our Crux Gear line as well as the floating lanyards.

COMING SOON

Total Protection Cases for Apple Watch Series 7

45mm - Stealth Black

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is in safe hands with our new Total Protection Case, which offers total protection up to 330ft underwater. This Apple Watch Case is IP68 certified and can be submerged to up to 330ft (100m) for total and complete protection. The case also exceeds military standards (MIL-STD-810G) for shocks & drops up to 6.6ft (2m). The material is rugged, shock-resistant and scratch-proof.

Made with maximum precision, the case keeps your device protected and can be used with many of its functions, including, touchscreen, Bluetooth, optical heart sensor, speaker and microphone. The rotating digital crown and side button are fully protected and easily accessible. * Plus, you can now pair your Total Protection case with a Catalyst Screen Protector! Perfect for those moments when you want to swap your case for our Active Defense case line.

The watch band also has a new look to provide the perfect way to customize your Total Protection case. Its design is a tribute to the diving watch band; the Aqua Flow System allows for water circulation and the mushroom cap on the band loop secures the band to the wrist. The case can also be easily customizable with our line of colorful Catalyst Sport Bands.

Total Protection Case for AirPods (3rd generation)

Stealth Black

The Total Protection Case for the AirPods (3rd generation) is the first of its kind anywhere. This patent-pending product has been engineered with durability at its core. The case has our classic design that is perfect for those who desire an adventurous look. Plus, it comes with a free carabiner for you to easily hook on to your belt, bag or purse. Perfect for the daily commute. This AirPods case is IP68 certified and can be submerged to up to 330ft (100m) for total and complete protection. Plus, with our impact-absorbing silicone interior and our rugged polycarbonate exterior, this case allows for drop-proof protection of up to 10ft/3m.

The Total Protection Case for AirPods (3rd generation) can be washed with soap and water to reduce the amount of dirt and impurities on the surface can be cleaned using 70% isopropanol or 70% ethanol.

Our case is also compatible with wireless/QI charging pads. There is also a waterproof plug for easy access to the standard Lightning cable. The charging light is also visible through the case, allowing you to be aware of the battery life of your device.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a premium lifestyle accessories brand founded to create iconic products that enable people to explore and share their world. Catalyst offers the highest performance accessories that are the best value for their customers. Josh Wright is an award-winning industrial designer who graduated from the Art Center College of Design and June Lai is the research, development, and business partner at Catalyst®. In 2010, after seeing a requirement for a product that fit their needs but did not yet exist, they designed and developed a line of high-performance everyday case, accessories, and sleeves for their many outdoor and underwater adventures. Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the GCC.

