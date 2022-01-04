Trilogy by Shea Homes Ranks Highest in Brand Trust for Tenth Consecutive Year in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth year in a row, Trilogy by Shea Homes has been chosen by customers as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder. In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study, 16,053 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of active adult resort home builders. Trilogy by Shea Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (125.4) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

To be included in the national ranking, a brand needed to be known by active adult shoppers throughout the United States and be among the largest 55+ active adult home builders based on sales activity. Brands included in the national ranking were Trilogy by Shea Homes, K. Hovnanian Four Seasons, Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, Del Webb, Lennar, and The Villages (Florida).

This year marks the 10th year of the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder Study. Over 10 years, Lifestory Research has surveyed hundreds of thousands of active adult consumers seeking a life in an active adult 55+ community. The study is the longest-running research program seeking to understand the opinions of active adult consumers and has become an industry benchmark within the home building industry. During this time, the study has influenced how active adult home builders have integrated the voice of the customer into business strategy.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-active-adult-resort-home-builder

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-active-adult-communities-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

