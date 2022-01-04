Disrupting Branding Agencies with FINIEN's Fabian Geyrhalter

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vast majority of advertising agencies are small businesses with between 10 and 15 people in-house. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 68 percent of the roughly 50,000 advertising and public-relations services businesses in the U.S. employ no more than five workers.(1) And while the industry may look great on the outside, there is much mayhem–payroll, business planning, etc.—agencies are becoming more corporate, more rigid. Because they are so hungry for work, they have moved away from serving clients to collecting industry accolades and becoming as big a business as possible.

But enter disruptor Fabian Geyrhalter, Principal at FINIEN, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that agencies must refocus their priorities back to clients to do the kind of work that meets their needs.

After one of his agency's former team members maligned a branding project to a friend and client, Fabian said to himself, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO. He reexamined what was important to a good agency. Rather than fixate on awards to boost egos and the hunger for more work, he created a small consultancy that could provide for his clients better and faster than all other agencies.

Fabian explains:

1. There are three crucial disruption components: Courage, determination, and perseverance. All of them are required if you want to create an industry disruption.

2. Rather than desiring more work, it's essential to think about your company's course and where you want to venture.

3. The agency model is flawed. All agencies would like to be the agency of the year rather than concentrating on what they want to accomplish.

4. In these days of the Great Resignation, people are examining the skills they possess and are choosing positions that are more suitable and give fulfillment.

5. Don't fear saying no to clients. A "no" can create an opportunity for a better "yes".

6. It's crucial for branding agencies to eschew the dog and pony show instead of letting the work stand on its own.

7. The vision for the project you are working on originates with the person that hired you. You want to ensure that you have a rapport with that individual and agree with what they envision.

