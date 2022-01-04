USD 2.75 Bn growth in Mobile Security Software Market | Driven by Increasing Incidence of Cyberattacks | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile security software market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years with the increased adoption of mobile devices. For instance, the number of smartphone users in the Middle East and Africa increased by 101% in 2020 compared to that in 2014. Besides, the growing use of mobile devices for banking has necessitated the need for effective mobile security software. Many such factors are creating significant demand in the market.

Technavio expects the global mobile security software market to grow by USD 2.75 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Plc, Broadcom Inc., F-Secure Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., McAfee Corp., Panda Security SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The increasing incidence of cyberattacks is identified as the major factor driving the growth of the market. Cyberattacks are becoming more advanced and sophisticated. Hackers are finding new ways of stealing information and disturbing both businesses and individuals. In addition, the rapid adoption of social media has further increased the number of cyberattacks worldwide. Many such security concerns are driving end-users in the market to adopt mobile security software, which is driving the growth.

In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones across the globe will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of free mobile security software will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Mobile Security Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Enterprises



Individual Users

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

By end-user, the adoption of mobile security software is high among enterprises. The segment is driven by the increasing digital transformation among businesses. In addition, the increasing popularity of work-from-home and BYOD concepts are driving the growth of the enterprises segments.

By geography, the market will witness maximum growth in North America. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The high adoption of the latest technologies by businesses operating in the US and Canada is driving the growth of the mobile security software market in North America. Also, the expansion of business operations by both regional and international vendors is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Market trends such as increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of free mobile security software may threaten the growth of the market.

Mobile Security Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile security software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile security software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile security software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile security software market vendors

Mobile Security Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.68% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, Avast Plc, Broadcom Inc., F-Secure Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., McAfee Corp., Panda Security SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

