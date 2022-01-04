Imaging Chemicals Market size worth $ 38.51 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Imaging Chemicals Market" By Product Type (Printing Inks, Image Developers, and Others), By Application (Printing & Packaging, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Processing, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Imaging Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 23.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.51 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Imaging Chemicals Market Overview

Rising demand for chemical imaging across various end-use industries including healthcare, packaging, textile, and electronics among others is anticipated to be the principal driver in the growth of the Imaging Chemicals Market. Primarily, the global demands generate from the medical sector for imagery chemicals and the growth is due to enhanced medical diagnosis clarity. Also, the increasing development of revolutionary systems such as portable CT, digital X-rays with wireless DR detectors, and fusion imaging CT/PET is likely to accelerate the growth of imaging chemicals in the healthcare industry.

The growing adoption of digital printing in textiles has influenced textile design and creation, which is expected to further drive the growth in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market trends for organic colour production and environmentally friendly printing technique are expected to deliver significant market growth opportunities over the forecast period. Additionally, the use of hyperspectral imaging for in-line inspection of raw materials and materials in process benefits to enhance finished product quality and quantity is expected to boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

In addition, digital printing requires expensive printing inks such as inks that are used to print X-rays, MRI scans, and CT scans. Compared with digital media storage the cost incurred is much higher. The other factor restricting market growth is the rising raw material and energy costs. These are some factors that are limiting the overall growth of the global Imaging Chemicals Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Fujifilm, Vivimed Labs, The Eastman Kodak Company, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC, Sakata Inx, T&K Toka, Siegwerk Druckfarben, and DIC Corp.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Imaging Chemicals Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Imaging Chemicals Market, By Product Type

Printing Inks



Image Developers



Others

Imaging Chemicals Market, By Application

Printing & Packaging



Medical Diagnostics



Textile Processing



Others

Imaging Chemicals Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

