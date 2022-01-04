Under New Ownership, Friendly's Restaurants Mark 2021 with New Rewards Program, Menu Items and Executive Appointments

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly's Restaurants, known for iconic menu items such as the Fribble Milkshake, the Jim Dandy Sundae, and delectable burgers and melts, closes out the year on a sweet note. Under new ownership, the restaurant franchise rolled out a new loyalty program, delighted guests with new menu offerings while bringing back some of the Fan Favorites from years past, bolstered the executive team and hired a new agency of record, all setting the stage for transformative growth in 2022.
"It's been one year since Amici Partners Group took the helm of Friendly's Restaurants, and while we've faced challenges, we've also been able to accomplish several of our goals for reinvigorating this beloved brand," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "Our corporate headquarter teams, restaurant teams and franchise network are more committed than ever to preserving the legacy of Friendly's for our loyal customers, and we are energized by our plans for 2022."
Highlights for the year include:
- Acquired under the new ownership of Amici Partners Group, LLC ("Amici"), an entity comprised of experienced restaurant investors and operators who have been involved with some of the most well-known QSR and casual dining chains for more than 25 years.
- Launched the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Program, offering free sundaes and a fun way to earn rewards in a fast and convenient way;
- Giveaway of 480,000 Free Fribbles on Founder's Day;
- Brought back Fan Favorite entrees and launched new menu items and ice cream flavors throughout the year;
- Expanded online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup;
- Tested two co-branded stores in Connecticut with Smoothie Factory;
- Relaunched 'Cones for Kids' campaign to benefit Easterseals;
- Announced David Ellis as Chief Marketing Officer and Sylvia Becker as Vice President of Marketing;
- Named Roberto De Angelis as Chief Experience Officer;
- Awarded Erich & Kallman as new agency of record;
- National media coverage for the brand in MSN, Fox Business, USA TODAY, FSR Magazine, and more.
In 2022, Friendly's will reveal a new advertising campaign and roll out new menu and experience enhancements.
For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.
About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:
Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.
