Under New Ownership, Friendly's Restaurants Mark 2021 with New Rewards Program, Menu Items and Executive Appointments

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly's Restaurants , known for iconic menu items such as the Fribble Milkshake, the Jim Dandy Sundae, and delectable burgers and melts, closes out the year on a sweet note. Under new ownership, the restaurant franchise rolled out a new loyalty program, delighted guests with new menu offerings while bringing back some of the Fan Favorites from years past, bolstered the executive team and hired a new agency of record, all setting the stage for transformative growth in 2022.

"It's been one year since Amici Partners Group took the helm of Friendly's Restaurants, and while we've faced challenges, we've also been able to accomplish several of our goals for reinvigorating this beloved brand," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "Our corporate headquarter teams, restaurant teams and franchise network are more committed than ever to preserving the legacy of Friendly's for our loyal customers, and we are energized by our plans for 2022."

Highlights for the year include:

In 2022, Friendly's will reveal a new advertising campaign and roll out new menu and experience enhancements.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

