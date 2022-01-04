Imperfect Foods Appoints Dan Park as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Imperfect Foods, the online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste and building a better food system, announces the hire of Dan Park as its new Chief Executive Officer. Park officially joined the Imperfect Foods team on January 3, 2022.
Park comes to Imperfect Foods after four years at BuildDirect Technologies, a Canadian-based online marketplace for building materials, where he was the CEO, took the company public and remains a board member. Park brings nearly three decades of experience building and leading world-class teams at top-tier multi-billion dollar retail and technology companies, having previously worked at corporations including Amazon and Target.
Founded in 2015 with the mission of eliminating the 35% of food that ends up wasted in the U.S. each year and building a better food system, Imperfect Foods began by sourcing ugly and surplus produce that didn't meet conventional grocery store standards, delivering it directly to customers' doors. Since its founding, Imperfect Foods has saved over 150 million pounds of food from lesser outcomes and expanded its offerings into a suite of grocery products.
"The perfect Imperfect CEO needs world-class e-commerce skills, deep operations experience and a commitment to the brand's mission," said Adam Berger, Imperfect Foods' Board Chair and Insight Partners' Managing Director. "I first met Dan a year ago and we have gotten to know each other. The role and timing lined up perfectly and I'm thrilled to have him lead Imperfect Foods."
Committed to becoming a net-zero organization by 2030 and recently certified as a B Corp, "Imperfect Foods is changing the face of grocery delivery, and I'm excited to be an integral part of this next chapter of the business. We will focus on continually raising the bar of our customer experience while meeting our sustainability goals," said Park of his new role. "There are certain aspects of the future that I'm concerned about, and as a part of the Imperfect Foods team, I look forward to playing an active role in improving our environment by being a good steward of our planet."
About Imperfect Foods
Founded in 2015, Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste and building a better food system. A Certified B CorporationTM (B CorpTM), Imperfect Foods works directly with farmers and producers to rescue, redistribute, and develop goods across multiple grocery categories, including its own private label offerings. To date, Imperfect Foods has rescued more than 150 million pounds of food from lesser outcomes. Customers enjoy a fully customizable service that is more affordable, and more environmentally friendly, than the average trip to the grocery store. To learn more, visit imperfectfoods.com.
- To download a copy of Imperfect Foods' trend report diving deeper into the future of online grocery as it relates to sustainability, please click here.
- To learn more about Imperfect Foods and its commitment to sustainability, please click here.
SOURCE Imperfect Foods
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.