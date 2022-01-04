Elevāt Announces E-Track Geolocation and Geotracking Solution for Powered and Non-Powered Equipment

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced the release of Elevāt E-Track, a cost-effective asset tracker for powered and non-powered equipment.
"Elevāt E-Track keeps track of your assets' key geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing so fleet managers can focus on getting more projects delivered faster and safer," says Adam Livesay, Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt. "E-Track can be seamlessly integrated with Elevāt's Machine Connect and Elevāt EZ for a complete asset telematics monitoring and tracking solution. While an organization may not require much data for basic assets, more complex machines require detailed tracking and reporting. Combining E-Track for basic assets while using Machine Connect for your complex assets, allows you to get a big picture view of all your powered and non-powered assets in one place with lower overall operating expenses," says Livesay.
Elevāt E-Track is designed to provide quick access to geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing data to reduce operational costs. It provides a cost-effective solution for less-complex assets starting at $9 per month. The plug-and-play solution is easy to install and begins transmitting immediately. Geofencing functionality and remote tracking provide more control. Elevāt E-Track can be coupled with Elevāt's EZ and Machine Connect for a full fleet solution to support everything from your high end machines to your simple assets.
Learn more about Elevāt E-Track.
ABOUT ELEVĀT
Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/. Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
SOURCE Elevat, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.