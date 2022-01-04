Next PR Builds Credibility and Awareness for Mother Superior, Conscious Capitalism Partner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, a national public relations firm, highlights the results of its pro bono services for Mother Superior, a venture and social purpose foundry. The agency partnered with Mother Superior because of its mission to provide access to entrepreneurs who are left outside of the traditional venture capital margins.
The partnership, which ran from February 2021 until December 2021, resulted in several tier- one national placements including Forbes, Fast Company, Nasdaq and The Information. The media opportunities included contributed articles, podcasts, interviews and webinars to highlight various topics such as the need to change the traditional VC model, social good and workplace issues.
The media coverage provided credibility and increased awareness for Mother Superior and CEO and Founder, Jo Marini. The company received impressive and ongoing responses from individuals in Marini's network interested in reconnecting and thanking her for speaking about topics that resonated so closely with their personal experiences. The national media placements have bolstered Mother Superior's brand recognition which helped build new relationships and reignite old ones in the investor space.
"Next PR helped me find my voice," said Marini. "This partnership gave me the ability to put my thoughts to paper, reestablish previous connections and share Mother Superior's mission to address access and systemic issues in the venture capital world."
"Our Conscious Capitalism program allows our team to partner with organizations that are committed to doing good and helping underrepresented communities. Mother Superior is just that. As a female founded and run organization, our team was passionate about this project and excited to help raise brand awareness and the profile of the woman behind it all – Jo Marini," reflects Heather Kelly, CEO of Next PR.
This is Next PR's fourth client partner for its Conscious Capitalism program. The company aims to continue establishing strong community ties with nonprofits and startups in need of pro bono PR services to improve organizational effectiveness in resource saving, brand messaging and media opportunities.
Interested in becoming Next PR's next partner? Please read more here and submit a proposal to the team at conscious@nextpr.com.
About Next PR
Next PR, formerly SSPR, is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and is consistently recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. To inquire about job opportunities at Next PR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.
About Mother Superior
Mother Superior is a venture and social purpose foundry, on a mission to elevate Everyday Founders and re-align brands with meaningful social purpose initiatives. Our Venture Foundry aims to launch resilient and socially equitable businesses, expand economic agency and help the next generation of founders rise through annual 1% returns to the Everyday Founders Fund. This first-of-its-kind model will launch four new ventures in 2021 to include REYN, Minerva Minded, Darlings and a still-secret project.
CONTACT:
Julianne Weinman
(267) 629-9954
jweinman@nextpr.com
SOURCE Next PR
